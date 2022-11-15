West Virginia State Police receive $285K for Forensic Lab

(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency’s Forensic Lab through education and training.

The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

The award will provide continued education to forensic analysts through specialized training and improve the quality of state police Forensic Lab services, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus goes over embankment; several students, bus driver injured
Honoring Kane Roush
2 men convicted of murder sentenced to life without parole; third also sentenced
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Tyjha Ali Watson, 27, of Charleston, WV and Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, WV, both are...
U.S. Marshals | Two men wanted in connection with drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

Kentucky Supreme Court set to weigh statewide abortion bans
The problem has been happening for thirty years, but the church and community members are...
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain.
Son of WVa helicopter crash victim files wrongful death suit
One taken to hospital after accident