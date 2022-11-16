Deputies search for car involved in Thornhill dealership hit and run

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Michael Chryssofos stepped back from where a car was parked to show just how far the totaled vehicle was pushed after a hit-and-run incident at a Logan County car dealership.

Chryssofos, the parts and service director, was one of the first to see the black car rammed by another car during the weekend. The black vehicle and two others were damaged at Thornhill Mitsubishi, just off of U.S. 119 near Chapmanville.

“It actually looked like it came off of the four lane, and when it came off, it looks like it rammed right into the black vehicle -- the first one,” Chryssofos said.

Tracks in the grass show where deputies believe the driver of the car went off of U.S. 119, as the driver was heading south toward Logan.

Chryssofos said the first black car was totaled, while a silver car had several thousand dollars of damages to the side. A third one had minor damages.

“The first one, the black one, the whole entire driver’s side was taken out,” Chryssofos said. “It looks like it actually kept pushing the vehicles and when they backed out it looks like that is when they damaged the second vehicle.”

The responsible car had previous damages, according to Chryssofos. He picked up gold pieces of the car from the wreckage.

“We found a bumper fascia and we run the part on it, and it did come back as a ‘99 to ‘07 model Silverado or Tahoe,” Chryssofos said.

Logan County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the person responsible.

Thornhill said they are offering a $500 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

