Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former teacher at Symmes Valley High School was found guilty Tuesday on charges of voyeurism and tampering with evidence.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said Russell “Rusty” Webb was found guilty after a two-day jury trial.

Webb was accused of filming a juvenile while changing clothes in his office. The prosecutor said Webb destroyed the recording device after he was caught.

Webb faces a maximum of 3 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender. He will remain in the Lawrence County Jail as he awaits sentencing.

