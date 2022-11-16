FULL TESTIMONY: George Wagner IV takes the stand in Pike County

He provided hours of surprising testimony, saying he didn’t know about the alleged murder plot and would have stopped it.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - George Wagner IV on Wednesday took the witness stand in the murder trial against him following the Pike County massacre that killed eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

The playlist above contains the full testimony.

George testified for more than seven hours, saying he was never approached by his brother, Jake, his mother, Angela, or his father, Billy about the alleged murder plot.

He said he was asleep the night of the murders and would have stopped them had he known about them. “I don’t know how, but I would have never let it happen.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
“Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, the highlighted WV counties are considered...
WVDHHR sends overdose alert warning for these counties
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

Latest News

Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Mingo County
Don't let counterfeit goods ruin your holidays
Don’t let counterfeit goods ruin your holidays
Thanksgiving feast on a budget
Thanksgiving feast on a budget
Give the gift of sight this Christmas
Give the gift of sight this Christmas
Plant-based holiday meals
Plant-based holiday meals