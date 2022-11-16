FULL TESTIMONY: George Wagner IV takes the stand in Pike County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - George Wagner IV on Wednesday took the witness stand in the murder trial against him following the Pike County massacre that killed eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

The playlist above contains the full testimony.

George testified for more than seven hours, saying he was never approached by his brother, Jake, his mother, Angela, or his father, Billy about the alleged murder plot.

He said he was asleep the night of the murders and would have stopped them had he known about them. “I don’t know how, but I would have never let it happen.”

"Ashamed": George IV explains his feelings about his family. Claims he had no knowledge about the plot to kill the Rhoden family >> https://t.co/rA7HJ6f5mW pic.twitter.com/lfIoa4moH3 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) November 16, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.