Victim identified in Rowan County crash

At least one person killed in Rowan County crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified.

The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person involved in the crash, a male driver had to be extracted from the car by firefighters and was flown to UK Medical Center.

Emergency Manager Jarred Moore says the wreck happened on westbound I-64, around the Morehead exit.

WKYT first received a tip about the crash at around 7:15 a.m.

The Rowan County Coroner’s Office says that it was a single-vehicle accident, involving a driver and a passenger in a pickup truck.

We do not know the current condition of the driver.

This story is developing and will be updated.

