Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in jail.

The shooting happened April 2, 2021 in the 600 block of Childress Road in the Alum Creek area. Investigators say a woman was shot in the head.

In September, Peters pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

