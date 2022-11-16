Multiple crews fighting house fire in southeastern Ohio
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say.
Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area.
As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was reported around 3 p.m.
Other details are unavailable now, including the cause and if injuries are involved.
