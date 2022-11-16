Staff shortages forcing Kanawha schools to prepare for potential remote learning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the combination of staff shortages and an abbreviated, holiday work week, Kanawha County Schools is preparing families for a potential return to remote learning.

“I have a concern about every day, as far as do we have enough drivers, do we have enough cooks, do we have enough teachers,” said Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams.

On a typical day, Kanawha County operates 24 bus drivers short. That means if just a few drivers call off, the county is in real trouble.

Insert Thanksgiving week and last-minute calls offs, and that’s why Williams is preparing families for the potential of remote learning.

“In situations like this, if we would have a school that didn’t have adequate staff to get kids to school and also to take care of the kids and educate them once they were at school, then obviously that school would have to go remote,” he said.

The superintendent stressed remote learning would be a last resort and isolated to specific schools. He also encouraged that those students should have those iPads ready as teachers will still be teaching, even if it is remote.

But the concern is not isolated to next week.

It’s also having a real impact on those drafting next year’s school calendar.

“We already don’t have enough subs. We already don’t have enough bus drivers,” Kanawha County Board of Education President Tracy White said. “I’m very concerned about what’s going to happen Thanksgiving week, so seeing a calendar that doesn’t have a full week off for Thanksgiving for me personally, well not personally, I mean you all get the same emails I get. That alarms me.”

For Kanawha County, this is the first Thanksgiving week with classes in some years. The reason -- a desire to start school later in the summer and end the first semester by Christmas.

Kanawha County board members will vote on the 2023-24 calendar Thursday night. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Central Office.

Residents can voice their concerns in person at the meeting or beforehand by email. The proposals and contact information can be found here .

