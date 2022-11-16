Supporting those with dementia during the holidays with Braley Care Homes

Supporting Those With Dementia During The Holidays With Braley Care Homes
By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Holiday celebrations can look a little different for those with dementia.

Chris Braley stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for supporting your loved ones during those times.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
According to the Greenup County Jailer, Jeffrey Adams was last seen on Greenup Avenue.
Search for escaped inmate
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Thanksgiving Table Cloth Tradition with Cabell County Schools
Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools
Drive Through Christmas This Weekend
“Drive Through Christmas” in South Point this weekend
Teays Valley Tuesday's Gravy 11/15/2022
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Multiple crews fighting house fire in southeastern Ohio
First Lady Cathy Justice unveils official 2022 Christmas Ornament