Tudor’s Biscuit World truck giveaway

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

To enter to win the Ford F-150, go to any Tudor’s location, fill out a registration form, and drop it in the box.

The chain is also giving away 75 $100 gift cards.

The entry period ends on December 20th at 2 p.m. A winner will be drawn at each location to receive a $100 gift card, then they will draw the winner for the truck on Thursday, December 22nd during WSAZ Midday.

Click here to visit Tudor’s Biscuit World.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

