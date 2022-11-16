Tudor’s Biscuit World truck giveaway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

To enter to win the Ford F-150, go to any Tudor’s location, fill out a registration form, and drop it in the box.

The chain is also giving away 75 $100 gift cards.

The entry period ends on December 20th at 2 p.m. A winner will be drawn at each location to receive a $100 gift card, then they will draw the winner for the truck on Thursday, December 22nd during WSAZ Midday.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

