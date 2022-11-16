Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff.

Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road on a power line right-of-way.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

Further information has not been released.

