WVDHHR sends overdose alert warning for these counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has sent out an overdose alert for 23 of the state’s counties.

The DHHR posted the following on its Facebook page, “Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, the highlighted WV counties are considered high risk for an increase in overdose activity in the next 36 hours. Illicit drugs are unpredictable and lethal. If you or a loved one uses drugs, do not use alone and have naloxone nearby. Naloxone can be obtained from your local pharmacy or health department. Call 1-844-HELP4WV to access treatment and recovery resources.”

The following counties were listed on the DHHR’s post: Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Grant. Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Putnam, Wayne, and Wetzel.

