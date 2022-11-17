Hospital Benefit Plan with R & D Senior Solutions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hospital trips can be expensive, but a plan offered by R&D Senior Solutions could help ease the cost.

Ryan Skirvin with R&D Senior Solutions stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their hospital benefit plan.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.