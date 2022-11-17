Local standout signs with Marshall Softball

(WYMT)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.

Ironically, St. Joseph’s doesn’t have a girls softball program but George made her name and reputation on the travel ball circuit. George led her team in home runs for 3 consecutive years and was team captain./

She plans to play catcher or a utility player for the Thundering Herd.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
According to the Greenup County Jailer, Jeffrey Adams was last seen on Greenup Avenue.
Search for escaped inmate
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
“Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, the highlighted WV counties are considered...
WVDHHR sends overdose alert warning for these counties
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

Marshall improves to 1-1 this season
Herd hoops wins home opener
Marshall improves to 1-1 this season
Herd hoops wins Monday night
Herd soccer to hit the road for NCAA tournament
Winfield vs. Point Pleasant
WV high school quarterfinals are set