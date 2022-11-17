Local standout signs with Marshall Softball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.

Ironically, St. Joseph’s doesn’t have a girls softball program but George made her name and reputation on the travel ball circuit. George led her team in home runs for 3 consecutive years and was team captain./

She plans to play catcher or a utility player for the Thundering Herd.

