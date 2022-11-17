Man arrested following stabbing in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested following a stabbing Thursday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the man has been charged with malicious wounding after the stabbing that sent a person to the hospital.

The incident happened in Sissonville on Casdorph Road.

The 911 call came in just before 1:30 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

