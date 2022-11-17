Man arrested following stabbing in Kanawha County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested following a stabbing Thursday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the man has been charged with malicious wounding after the stabbing that sent a person to the hospital.

The incident happened in Sissonville on Casdorph Road.

The 911 call came in just before 1:30 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
“Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, the highlighted WV counties are considered...
WVDHHR sends overdose alert warning for these counties
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

Latest News

Hospital Benefit Plan with R & D Senior Solutions
Hospital benefit plan with R&D Senior Solutions
Thanksgiving dinner with Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville
Thanksgiving dinner with Honey Baked Ham of Barboursville
Traffic delays after I-79 accidents
I-79 accidents (2)
I-79 crashes
I-79 accidents