Police: Man found passed out in unlocked car with young child in car seat

Police arrested a man after they found him passed out in unlocked car with young child.
Police arrested a man after they found him passed out in unlocked car with young child.(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina was arrested after authorities said he passed out inside a car with a young child.

Officers were called to a laundromat in Spartanburg on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. Police said the suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt.

According to an incident report obtained by WHNS, a young girl was in a car seat in the back of the car, which was unlocked, “making it easily available for her to get out of the vehicle or for an unknown subject to get into it.”

The responding officer said the child had an ‘extremely full’ diaper and Evans said he didn’t know how long it had been since her last meal.

“She was smiling at me. However, she did have a tear coming from her eye and her nose was running,” the officer wrote in the report.

Officers said reviewed surveillance video showed Evans arriving at the laundromat more than three hours before they responded to the call.

Police said they found a glass pipe with a white powdery substance while searching Evans, but there was not enough material in it to test it. Evans told police he was tired and did not have any medical conditions that would cause him to pass out, according to the report.

Evans had two warrants for probation violation.

Police arrested and charged him with unlawful conduct toward a child, drug possession, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of drugs near a school.

The child’s mother picked her up, and police said they contacted the Department of Social Services.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
“Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, the highlighted WV counties are considered...
WVDHHR sends overdose alert warning for these counties
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Traffic delays after I-79 accidents
Several crashes reported on I-79

Latest News

The grants are aimed to help law enforcement do their job better, drug prevention and recovery...
$3.4 million geared to help law enforcement and social services
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
Police: Man with ax, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
Carter County Schools had to drop multiple routes this week, because they don’t have enough...
School bus driver shortage impacts routes in Carter County