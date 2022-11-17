Second public meeting held about Rand drainage system

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Imagine every time it rains for as little as an hour, water fills your home.

That’s the reality John William Smith and Bryan William Smith said they’ve dealt with for decades.

“I’ll bet you in the last 25 or 30 years, I have personally thrown away and lost over $40,000 worth of stuff,” John said.

“If it rains more than an hour, hard, then you’re going to have water ankle-deep,” Bryan said. “If it rains all night, you’re going to have a two to four-block high.”

At Rand Community Center, locals gathered Wednesday evening for a second time to discuss a plan.

On Oct. 18, the Division of Highways came to share what they are working on.

At Wednesday’s meeting, they were joined by the Malden Public Service District.

State Del. Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, said the latest meeting was so that everyone from the community to the DOH to the Malden Public Service District could be on the same page.

“”People have talked about it, and it’s just kind of fallen off the table each time,” Rowe said. “So there’s a good reason for people to be skeptical, but I think this time, with this Department of Transportation, we will see the job done.”

Rowe said with a $12 million plan from the DOH in place to begin in January 2024 and assistance from the Malden PSC, he’s confident progress will be made.

However, others like the Smiths, are still skeptical the plan will come to fruition.

“The entire town of Rand needs help, not just me,” John said. And I’m not selfishly just trying to make it better for me; we need better for the entire population.”

For related coverage:

WSAZ Investigates | Flooded and Frustrated

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.