Several crashes reported on interstate

Icy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region are leading to several crashes.
Icy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region are leading to several crashes.(MGN)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Icy and rainy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region are leading to several crashes in the Kanawha Valley Thursday morning.

Before 6 a.m., dispatchers and first responders have been dealing with crashes on the westbound lanes of the new Nitro-Saint Albans Bridge.

Crashes were reported on the Little Coal Bridge on US-119.

Two crashes have been reported on I-79.

One is on the Elkview entrance ramp (near mile marker 9) on I-79 south bound.

The other is at I-79 northbound mile marker 7. That’s where Metro 911 dispatchers say a tractor-trailer has jack-knifed.

I-79 northbound is closed as of 5:50 a.m. Thursday due to that tractor-trailer jack-knifing.

Dispatchers are asking drivers to be very careful on I-79 northbound and southbound due to the slick overpasses and bridges.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
“Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, the highlighted WV counties are considered...
WVDHHR sends overdose alert warning for these counties
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, November 17th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
A long list of people and businesses pitched in to help after a lawnmower and weed eater were...
Community helps replace soccer team’s stolen equipment
Second public meeting held about Rand drainage system
Second public meeting held about Rand drainage system
Wintry look and feel
First Warning Forecast