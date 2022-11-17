Several crashes reported on interstate

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Icy and rainy conditions following a light dusting snow in the region are leading to several crashes in the Kanawha Valley Thursday morning.

Before 6 a.m., dispatchers and first responders have been dealing with crashes on the westbound lanes of the new Nitro-Saint Albans Bridge.

Crashes were reported on the Little Coal Bridge on US-119.

Two crashes have been reported on I-79.

One is on the Elkview entrance ramp (near mile marker 9) on I-79 south bound.

The other is at I-79 northbound mile marker 7. That’s where Metro 911 dispatchers say a tractor-trailer has jack-knifed.

I-79 northbound is closed as of 5:50 a.m. Thursday due to that tractor-trailer jack-knifing.

Dispatchers are asking drivers to be very careful on I-79 northbound and southbound due to the slick overpasses and bridges.

No injuries have been reported.

