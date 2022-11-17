Swing Sing in Charleston

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

High school show choir season is ramping up with local groups busy fine tuning their routines in the classroom.

There is a lot of hard work to be put forth before the entertainers can hit the road this winter.

In Kanawha County, the season begins with an event called ‘Swing Sing.’ That’s where choirs can perform in front of a friendly hometown crowd in a non-competitive environment.

State finals are in March.

