Traffic reduced to 1 lane as highway crews make I-79 South bridge repairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic was down to one lane Wednesday afternoon and evening on part of Interstate 79 South as highway crews made emergency repairs to a bridge deck.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), a sizable hole was discovered around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the bridge deck near mile-marker 0. That’s just north of Charleston.

The southbound Interstate 79 ramp onto Interstate 77 was closed, and traffic was reduced to one lane on I-79. According to the DOH, the bridge passes over I-77 just past where I-77 splits off from southbound I-79.

WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth said in a release “that the bridge remains safe and the repairs will be made as quickly as possible.”

Rushworth said crews were braving cold temperatures to make the repairs. They were expected to work overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning to complete the work.

