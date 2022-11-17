Traffic reduced to 1 lane as highway crews make I-79 South bridge repairs

Traffic reduced to 1 lane as highway crews make I-79 South bridge repairs
Traffic reduced to 1 lane as highway crews make I-79 South bridge repairs(West Virginia Division of Highways)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic was down to one lane Wednesday afternoon and evening on part of Interstate 79 South as highway crews made emergency repairs to a bridge deck.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), a sizable hole was discovered around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the bridge deck near mile-marker 0. That’s just north of Charleston.

The southbound Interstate 79 ramp onto Interstate 77 was closed, and traffic was reduced to one lane on I-79. According to the DOH, the bridge passes over I-77 just past where I-77 splits off from southbound I-79.

WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth said in a release “that the bridge remains safe and the repairs will be made as quickly as possible.”

Rushworth said crews were braving cold temperatures to make the repairs. They were expected to work overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning to complete the work.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
According to the Greenup County Jailer, Jeffrey Adams was last seen on Greenup Avenue.
Search for escaped inmate
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
“Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, the highlighted WV counties are considered...
WVDHHR sends overdose alert warning for these counties
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
A long list of people and businesses pitched in to help after a lawnmower and weed eater were...
Community helps replace soccer team's stolen equipment
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok sat down with Frank DeAngelis, who was the principal during the Columbine...
Lessons from Columbine; school principal talks with WSAZ
While there are not many shortages on Thanksgiving-specific foods this year, a grocer...
Grocers recommend shopping now to avoid stress leading up to Thanksgiving dinner