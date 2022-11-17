Wintery pattern into weekend, but lacking snow!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the time of year when cold arctic blasts start making intrusions deeper in the USA. No longer does the cold air hang out in states bordering Canada instead the chilled air is able to push farther south with each passing front. One such front was crossing the region this Wednesday evening armed with snow flurries and snow showers. While a dusting of snow is likely in Southern Ohio and Central WV the opportunity for a grassy and rooftop coating decreases as one drives south to I-64.

Tonight will feature a chilled wind and snow flurries. No question a trip to the Winter Wonderland in Ashland will feel the part of winter with any snow flurry adding the look of the Christmas season. By dawn temperatures will have bottomed out in the upper 20s.

Thursday will begin under a general overcast with leftover spits of flurries. The notion of partial afternoon sun is valid though winter season clouds at the 5,000 foot level can take longer than forecasted to depart. Highs will struggle to get to 40.

By nightfall Santa will be in town for the Jaycees parade in Portsmouth. Plan on a bundle up night for that gala march past Tracy Park!

Friday will see another Great Lakes wave of flurries passing to the north with a mixed sky of clouds sun and flurries. Again, temperatures will be below normal with lows in the mid-20s and highs only near 40.

The weekend forecast of cold and dry weather is perfect for pre-Thanksgiving travelers with brighter days in the sun and clear skies at night. Highs of 35-40 and lows 20-25 will demand hunters bring a hot seat out to the woods in Kentucky where the buck season is underway.

Speaking of hunting, Monday starts the two-week buck season in WV where a frosty cold start (20s for most, teens in mountains) will feature a tracking snow only above 3,000 elevation with most seeing a bare ground at their favorite stand. Highs will rebound into the 40s with plenty of sunshine.

