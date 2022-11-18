$3.4 million geared to help law enforcement and social services

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announced a slew of grants awarded to several organizations based in Cabell County. All of the grants total about $3.4 million.

The grants pump federal dollars into the system to help law enforcement do their jobs better, including drug prevention and addition recovery efforts.

Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder spoke with WSAZ about how all of the grants awarded will not only help the individual agency but others, too.

“Even our social services partners received grants for prevention that helps us we can send our community outreach officer with them,” Colder said.

One grant HPD received allows the department to purchase a database to track shell casings from violent crimes and shootings.

“So, if one were to shoot an individual or an area, we can take those casings place them in the system, and it would identify the weapon and trace it or track it to other crimes,” Colder said.

Currently, Colder said that evidence cannot be analyzed in their department which lengthens investigations. The database is called the NIBIN program.

“We now have to take all these casings to drive them to Charleston or another location,” Colder said.

Cabell County Sheriff Zerkle said during the meeting that deputies respond to about 800 mental hygiene calls per year.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant to purchase a training system. The portable system would feature de-escalation skills through simulated scenarios like hostage situations or mental health episodes.

Marshall University was granted money for a cyber forensics training center. The center would help teach officers to solve crimes when the only evidence they have in an investigation is DNA and no leads.

“When you look at what Marshall University received in terms of forensics and genetics, that is going to help us as a law enforcement agency,” Colder said.

A grant was also awarded to Recovery Point in Huntington for a new program.

The program would help incarcerated men from 18 to 45 years old find a job and permanent housing after serving jail time in Cabell, Raleigh and Kanawha counties.

The Opiod Affected Youth Initiative was granted an award to continue the Marshall Prevention Empowerment Program. The program helps teens and college-age people find resources and prevent them from falling into drug addiction.

