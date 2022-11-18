Adopt an Angel through The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

The Angel Tree Program hopes to help more than 965 children this year
The Salvation Army Angel Tree
The Salvation Army Angel Tree(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree Program hopes to help more than 965 children this year.

Salvation Army Angel Trees are at Walmarts in Southridge, Nitro, Hurricane, and Quincy as well as, Burkes Outlet and other businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who may not receive a gift on Christmas.

“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,” said Major Jayne May of The Salvation Army. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in no small way help deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”

You can also shop for Angel Tree gifts from the comfort of your own home! Donors can purchase gifts for The Salvation Army Angel Tree through Registry for Good. Walmart will deliver these items directly to The Salvation Army.

Angels will be available for adoption until December 15th. Volunteers are also needed to help sort and pass out the items to families who will come to collect them on distribution day.

