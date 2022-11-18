Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago digs at Trump, supports DeSantis for presidency

On Tuesday, the banner was seen flying over Fort Lauderdale, heading toward Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. (Source: Amy Schubert/POLITICALLY+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Gray News) – A banner supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump for the presidency is catching eyes in Florida.

On Tuesday, the banner was seen flying over Fort Lauderdale, heading toward Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

The banner reads, “You lost again Donald! #DeSantis2024!”

In another video posted to Twitter, the banner is seen flying over palm trees at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump announced another run for the White House on Tuesday night. If he were to win, Trump would become only the second president ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, joining Grover Cleveland from the late 1800s.

DeSantis is widely expected to run for the Republican presidential nomination, but he has not yet confirmed a campaign.

It’s unclear who is behind the banner’s creation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

