Biden to meet with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit Tuesday in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders Friday to talk about combating inflation and steadying the economy.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will join Biden for the in-person and virtual meetings with top executives, including those from Ford, Kaiser Permanente and Carrier Global.

The presidents of the Service Employees International Union and United Food and Commercial Workers will also participate.

Biden is expected to highlight key provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that he signed into law last summer, which will take effect at the beginning of next year.

The White House said the president is also seeking ideas from business leaders to further bring down inflation.

