Person of interest wanted in connection to fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for any information to help identify a person of interest connected to a fire in Huntington. The fire occurred on October 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue.

The person of interest is seen on security camera and appears to be a bearded man wearing a red hat, tan jacket, camouflage pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information can call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-696-5960.

