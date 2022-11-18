Person of interest wanted in connection to fire
The Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office say the person is connected to an October 24 fire
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for any information to help identify a person of interest connected to a fire in Huntington. The fire occurred on October 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue.
The person of interest is seen on security camera and appears to be a bearded man wearing a red hat, tan jacket, camouflage pants, and black boots.
Anyone with information can call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-696-5960.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.