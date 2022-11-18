Person of interest wanted in connection to fire

The Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office say the person is connected to an October 24 fire
Fire Marshal seeks help identifying person of interest
Fire Marshal seeks help identifying person of interest(WSAZ)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for any information to help identify a person of interest connected to a fire in Huntington. The fire occurred on October 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue.

The person of interest is seen on security camera and appears to be a bearded man wearing a red hat, tan jacket, camouflage pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information can call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-696-5960.

