Huntington City Mission to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Huntington City Mission is getting everything in order.

Kyle Newman, who is the food service coordinator, says his team is making sure they’re prepared to serve upwards of 1,000 meals to those in need. Executive Director Mitchell Webb says for the first time in years, everyone can enjoy their meal under one roof.

“It will be the first day since covid that our dining hall will be open to the community and not just to people who are staying here at the mission,” Webb said.

Thanksgiving meals will be served in the Huntington City Mission dining hall from 1:00 to 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. If they have any leftovers, they’ll be given away after.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.