Man arrested on warrants after harassment, indecent exposure incident

Hayden was taken into custody Thursday on the 1000 block of 12th Street.
Hayden was taken into custody Thursday on the 1000 block of 12th Street.(Huntington Police Department)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has taken a man into custody after his bond was revoked for a burglary incident in October of 2021, as well as warrants in connection with two incidents in October and November of 2022.

According to court documents, Granville James Hayden, 57, was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges after incidents on October 17, 2021 in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave, where he was accused of unlawfully entering a home and then tampering with vehicles in a church parking lot on 30th street.

Huntington police say Hayden was out on bond for those charges when he allegedly trespassed onto a property on Kanawha Terrace in Huntington and indecently exposed himself on October 7, 2022. Hayden allegedly returned to the property on Nov. 11, 2022 and trespassed once again.

He is facing charges of trespassing and indecent exposure for the Oct. 7 incident and charges of trespassing and harassment for the incident on Nov. 7.

