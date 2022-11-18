New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike

West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil...
West Virginia Parkways Authority and Gov. Jim Justice hold a press conference Friday to unveil plans to redevelopment travel plazas located along the W.Va. turnpike.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New, modern travel plazas are coming to the West Virginia Turnpike, according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

During a press conference Friday, the executive director of the Parkways Authority alongside West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, unveiled a major redevelopment plan for the Beckley, Bluestone and Morton travel plazas

“By the end of 2024, motorists along the West Virginia Turnpike will be able to enjoy new, modern travel plazas that will provide the traveling public a wonderful service experience and a safe area to rest,” said Parkways Authority executive director Jeff Miller.

Miller called the project a full site redevelopment.

The plazas will have additional parking, expanded fueling options, EV charging stations, picnic areas, outdoor dining, a drive-thru, and food and convenience options, including a Wendy’s, Popeyes and Starbucks at the Beckley location.

