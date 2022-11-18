Pre-Thanksgiving weekend forecast

Weekend wintry chill, without snow!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday’s hit and run snow shower pattern dusted the ground for many for a second time this week. Coming during the day with the sun up and temperatures above freezing, the main impacts were reduced vision through the falling and blowing snow. Still the cold wind that blew into town served notice; namely, Old Man Winter means business as we head into Thanksgiving week. So nights in the teens and low 20s for hunters and days in the 30s this weekend for college (K-State at WVU)  and high school football fans will rule the frosted roost.

The cold air will be dry into next week as a massive area of high pressure mashes the air and leeches any moisture it may have. Temperatures will start out near 20 (teens in the mountains) as buck season starts on Monday in West Virginia before a warming trend sets in in the afternoon. Monday’s high will make 50 then readings will climb into the 50s next week in the lead up to Thanksgiving.

One final word some type of wet weather storm will head our way by Black Friday into next Saturday with rain on the front side then snow on the back side once the storm passes to the east and north. Details are several days away from being fine-tuned. Just plan on updated your after  Thanksgiving travel plans as we look out a week!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

