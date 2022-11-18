Roads blocked as crews fight fire in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Several roads have been shut down by emergency crews Friday as firefighters work to put out a large fire.

According to Greenup County 911, Thompson Road, Barkley Road, and Fox Drive in Russell have been closed.

Further information has not been released at this time.

