Semi rollover shuts down interstate

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on I-64 at mile marker 43.
It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on I-64 at mile marker 43.(WV DOH)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor trailer has rolled over in Putnam County.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on I-64 at mile marker 43.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down due to the crash because the semi is laying across the interstate.

Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ the driver of the semi has been taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition or the severity of their injuries.

The semi, dispatchers say, was traveling eastbound and crossed over into the westbound lanes.

The Teays Valley Fire Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Teays Valley EMS are at the scene.

The West Virginia Department of Highways is also responding to control traffic.

At this point, there are no detours set up, and there is no time line on when the interstate will reopen to traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delays after I-79 accidents
Several crashes reported on I-79
Joshua Haynes, 33, of Charleston, W.Va., is facing malicious wounding, according to the Kanawha...
Man accused of stabbing brother during argument over cats
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
A long list of people and businesses pitched in to help after a lawnmower and weed eater were...
Community helps replace soccer team’s stolen equipment

Latest News

Man sentenced for COVID relief fraud
Man sentenced for COVID relief fraud
Rose Malone, a retired school teacher, died in an accident on I-64 Wednesday morning.
Community mourns wife of Carter County Judge Executive killed in crash
Rose Malone, a retired school teacher, died in an accident on I-64 Wednesday morning.
Community mourns wife of judge executive killed in crash
Golden Apple | Dawn Baumgardner
Golden Apple | Dawn Baumgardner