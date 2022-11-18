Semi rollover shuts down interstate

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor trailer has rolled over in Putnam County.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on I-64 at mile marker 43.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down due to the crash because the semi is laying across the interstate.

Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ the driver of the semi has been taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition or the severity of their injuries.

The semi, dispatchers say, was traveling eastbound and crossed over into the westbound lanes.

The Teays Valley Fire Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Teays Valley EMS are at the scene.

The West Virginia Department of Highways is also responding to control traffic.

At this point, there are no detours set up, and there is no time line on when the interstate will reopen to traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

