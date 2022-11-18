Swing Sing 2022

Celebrating high school music students
Swing Sing in Charleston
Swing Sing in Charleston
By Tony Franklin NBC29 News
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is a musical tradition in Kanawha County that dates back to the 1970. The middle weekend of November brings together all eight high school music students. Swing Sing is a celebration of youth in song and dance and again this year Tony had a front row seat on the floor and in the balcony for the musical theatrics.

