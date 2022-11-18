Thanksgiving dinner with Pappy’s Cookin’

Thanksgiving Dinner with Pappy's Cookin"
By Summer Jewell
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Thanksgiving! This year you can ditch the stress of cooking, and let Pappy’s Cookin’ handle dinner.

Carl and Denice Wellman, owners of Pappy’s Cookin’, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their holiday offerings.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delays after I-79 accidents
Several crashes reported on I-79
Joshua Haynes, 33, of Charleston, W.Va., is facing malicious wounding, according to the Kanawha...
Man accused of stabbing brother during argument over cats
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
Former police officer accused of sexual assault, abuse of juvenile
It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on I-64 at mile marker 43.
All I-64 lanes are back open after semi rollover
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Great American Smokeout with Saint Mary's Medical Center
Great American Smokeout with Saint Mary’s Medical Center
Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan with R & D Senior Solutions
Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan with R&D Senior Solutions
Cycle For The Children with BDY Studios
Cycle for the Children with BDY Studios
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, November 18th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast