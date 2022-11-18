Wintery chill sans the snow this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first dusting of snow of the season graced the lawns, cars, and rooftops of many on Thursday morning. The timing of the snow showers in the pre-dawn hours gave roads a chance to melt the snow before a fall in temperature set the stage for refreezing of water into ice. Kanawha County along I-79 proved the worst hit with a handful of crashes closing the interstate for morning rush hour when tractor trailers jackknifed on the black ice. Of course, there was no accumulation per se which goes to show how a very little snow can go a long way to making our lives miserable!

Tonight’s skies though brief will lend a late night look at the Leonid meteor shower. Star gazers will need to bundle up as temperatures hover in the upper 20s.

Friday will start with a fresh cloud bank ahead of a new cold front. This front will produce a few passing flurries locally while a dusting of snow passes from Central Ohio to Northern WV (along and north of the Appalachian highway and US 50 into Central WV). A few new inches of snow are likely at Canaan Valley, Wisp and Snowshoe where this morning an inch of snow laid out.

The weekend looks cold and dry for pre-Thanksgiving travelers with clear nights for stargazers and sunny days for football fans. Highs in the upper 30s and lows near 20 will be common. Monday starts the buck season in WV and hunters will need their hot seats as lows bottom out in the teens at mountain lodges and near 20 for most.

Next chance of rain or snow will come by late next week and the air will warm markedly next week rain not snow will be likely by Black Friday (the big shopping day).

