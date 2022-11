POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters are battling a fire at a church.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Harmons Creek Road.

No injuries were reported.

First responders expect Harmons Creek Road to be shut down indefinitely.

This is a developing story.

