First Warning Forecast | Sunshine returns, but chill lingers this weekend

Forecast on November 19, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After nearly four days stuck in a winterlike dreariness with low clouds and occasional drizzle and flurries, the sun finally came back out late Friday afternoon. This carries over nicely into a brighter weekend, but expect the chill to linger. In addition, a breeze picks up on Saturday such that it will feel colder, especially in the shade. Fortunately, milder weather is coming for much of Thanksgiving week. Combined with continued sunshine, this leads to good travel weather in and out of the region through the Thanksgiving Day. By the evening of Thanksgiving and into Black Friday, damper and cooler weather returns as the next storm system moves across.

Saturday morning starts clear and very cold as temperatures have dropped into the upper teens to low 20s. Frost is heavy and widespread.

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day on Saturday as high temperatures top out near 40 degrees. However, a stiff southwesterly breeze picks up, so temperatures will still feel like they are in the 30s.

The breeze lingers Saturday evening and overnight. Low temperatures Saturday night fall to near 20 degrees under a mostly clear sky. Wind chills bottom out near 10 degrees.

Sunshine dominates again on Sunday, but high temperatures only rise to the mid 30s. Fortunately, the breeze will be lighter.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions roll on Monday through Wednesday as high temperatures climb back to the low to mid 50s.

On Thanksgiving Day, expect an increase in cloud cover. A few showers are possible, mainly late in the day and most likely after sunset. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

For Black Friday, rain showers look likely as afternoon temperatures stay in the mid 40s.

