First Warning Forecast | Weekend finishes sunny but stays cold

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the full day of sunshine, temperatures only rose to around 40 degrees Saturday afternoon and felt like the 30s when factoring in the breeze. A cold front crosses Saturday night, but because of very dry air in place, only passing clouds and a continued breeze can be expected. However, a reinforcing shot of arctic air comes on Sunday as afternoon temperatures stay in the mid 30s, even under a sunny sky. Fortunately, a warming trend is in store through Thanksgiving in which daytime highs will be back in the 50s for much of the week. Sunny and dry conditions dominate through Wednesday, then clouds increase on Thanksgiving Day. Any shower activity should hold off until after dark on Thanksgiving, but a storm system takes shape for the post-Thanksgiving weekend, bringing the opportunity for rain and snow. So, while pre-holiday travel in and out of the area looks good, post-holiday travel may become a bit trickier.

A breeze lingers Saturday evening and overnight with passing clouds. Low temperatures Saturday night fall to near 20 degrees; wind chills bottom out near 10 degrees.

Sunshine dominates again on Sunday, but high temperatures only rise to the mid 30s. Fortunately, the breeze will be lighter.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions roll on Monday through Wednesday as high temperatures climb back to the low to mid 50s.

On Thanksgiving Day, expect an increase in cloud cover. A few showers are possible, mainly late in the day and most likely after sunset. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

For Black Friday, rain showers look likely as afternoon temperatures stay in the mid 40s.

Saturday sees the chance for rain and snow showers as high temperatures only rise to near 40 degrees.

