‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral

(NBC15)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday.

In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.

While shoppers may be frustrated this season, the manager emphasized the importance of being kind to store employees.

A Kroger manager's Reddit post goes viral asking people to be kind over the holiday weekend.
A Kroger manager's Reddit post goes viral asking people to be kind over the holiday weekend.

“None of these things are controlled at the store level,” the post says. “Screaming at the 16-year-old girl trying to do her best at what’s probably her first job does absolutely nothing to fix any of that and it only makes you an a**h***.”

Over 1.2 thousand people upvoted the thread on Reddit, and more than 200 people commented.

“It never ceases to amaze me that a holiday about being thankful for what you have [can bring] out the worst in some people,” one person said.

At the end of the post, the manager listed Kroger Co. Corporate Headquarters’ phone number for customers to call.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle flames at church.
Fire destroys church
Police say Morgan is considered armed and dangerous.
Police search for suspect in shooting
At a special meeting Friday night, Huntington city council members voted to file a complaint to...
Huntington councilman resigns amid microgrant controversy
Kanawha County Commission
Commission files lawsuit against Capitol Flea Market leaseholder following flood concerns
Fire Marshal seeks help identifying person of interest
Person of interest wanted in connection to fire

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Nov 19
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Nov 19
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County
Mountaineers are now 2-6 in Big 12
WVU loses to KState
Cleveland firefighter hit by car, officials say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
HHS beats Jefferson in quarters