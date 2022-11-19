Police search for suspect in shooting

Police say Morgan is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say Morgan is considered armed and dangerous.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person was injured after a shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened just after 8 o’clock on Friday in the Bluejay Road area of Scarbro.

The male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said police identified the suspect in connection with the shooting as Eddie Devion Morgan.

Morgan is wanted for warrants in connection with the shooting.

Police say Morgan is considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, do not approach him and call 911.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on I-64 at mile marker 43.
All I-64 lanes are back open after semi rollover
Three people escape a burning home in Russell, Kentucky.
Roads blocked as crews fight fire in Greenup County
New travel plazas for W.Va. Turnpike
New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike
Fire Marshal seeks help identifying person of interest
Person of interest wanted in connection to fire
Rose Malone, a retired school teacher, died in an accident on I-64 Wednesday morning.
Community mourns wife of Carter County Judge Executive killed in crash

Latest News

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Firefighters battle church fire
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 19
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 19
JOHNSON CENTRAL LOSES
JOHNSON CENTRAL LOSES
ASHLAND WINS
ASHLAND WINS