Police search for suspect in shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person was injured after a shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened just after 8 o’clock on Friday in the Bluejay Road area of Scarbro.

The male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said police identified the suspect in connection with the shooting as Eddie Devion Morgan.

Morgan is wanted for warrants in connection with the shooting.

Police say Morgan is considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, do not approach him and call 911.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.

