First Warning Forecast | Quiet weather continues through Thanksgiving Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another stunning blue and cloud-free sky was seen across the region on Sunday and will continue to be the norm the next few days. Eventually, cloud cover increases on Thanksgiving Day, signaling the arrival of the next storm system, but any rain looks to hold off until after dark on the evening of Thanksgiving. Showers are likely to pass on Black Friday, but the forecast gets a bit more complicated from there as the exact track of the storm system will determine how cold it gets into the upcoming weekend and whether snow enters the picture as well. Either way, temperatures do warm up significantly through Thanksgiving then turn cooler again after that.

Expect a clear sky Sunday evening with a light breeze. Temperatures drop quickly to near 20 degrees by midnight.

The sky stays clear Sunday night. Even though the breeze will be light, it should be just enough to keep low temperatures on hilltops near 20 degrees. Meanwhile, rural areas and sheltered valleys removed from any wind will plummet to near 10 degrees. That is very cold, especially for this time of year.

Sunny and dry conditions roll on Monday through Wednesday as high temperatures climb back to the low to mid 50s.

On Thanksgiving Day, expect an increase in cloud cover. A few showers are possible, most likely after sunset. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

For Black Friday, rain showers are expected as afternoon temperatures stay in the upper 40s.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Saturday with scattered rain and snow showers possible. High temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

Sunday turns mostly sunny and dry with afternoon temperatures climbing back to around 50 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.