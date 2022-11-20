Marshall becomes bowl eligible

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAZ) - With a freshman quarterback gaining more confidence after each game and a defense that was stout again, Marshall became bowl eligible after beating Georgia Southern Saturday evening. The final score was 23-10 with Cam Fancher accounting for all three touchdowns with two of them passing and another on the ground. Including the Troy game, the Marshall defense is allowing just 14 points per game over their last eight contests.

The contest also saw the return of Rasheen Ali who ran for 79 yards on 16 carries and Khalan Laborn added 70.

Marshall is now 7-4 on the season and 4-3 in Sun Belt Conference play with a season finale game next Saturday against Georgia State. The game kicks off at noon.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.