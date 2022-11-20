Herd soccer wins again in NCAA tourney

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team needed more than 90 minutes to advance in the NCAA soccer tournament as they beat the University of Virginia in penalty kicks. The Herd will next play at Indiana at a date to be determined later by the committee. Back in May of 2021, Marshall defeated the Hoosiers to win the NCAA championship.

UVA scored in the first period on a goal by Philip Horton in the 27th minute with Marshall tying the game up with a goal by Matthew Bell in the 66th minute. The match went scoreless until penalty kicks. Marshall goalie Oliver Semmle was the first one to take a shot and he scored. Moments later, he provided the key save to help get the win. Milo Joseph clinched the match with a goal on their 5th attempt as Marshall made each one in the penalty kicks.

