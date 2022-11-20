Huntington crushes Cougars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.

HHS will play the winner of Martinsburg and Bridgeport who kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

