Two dead after shooting

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Two people are dead after a shooting.

Portsmouth Police tell WSAZ.com dispatch received a shots fired call just before 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street.

Officers said when they arrived they found two males with apparent gunshot wounds.

At this time, the victim’s identities are not being released.

Anyone with information should contact the Investigation Division of the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-354-1600.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.

This is a developing story.

