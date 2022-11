HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the season of giving, and a local pet rescue is asking for your help.

Michele Endicott and Martha Cummings from ASAP Pet Rescue stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Holiday Candlelight House Tours, and they brought along a special furry friend.

You can learn more about ASAP Pet Rescue here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.