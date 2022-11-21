Big Sandy Superstore’s “Homes of Hope” giveaway returns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Big Sandy Superstore Furniture is giving some people a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

Jacob Sizemore, director of marketing with Big Sandy, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their annual “Homes of Hope” giveaway.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.