Boone Memorial Health hosts Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru event

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With prices to fill the table climbing higher this Thanksgiving, it can be hard to celebrate the holidays without breaking your wallet.

Boone Memorial Health is helping to answer the call to feed families, hosting a community drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner event Monday.

The event was held at Scott High School in Madison from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The complimentary, hot, ready-to-eat, meal prepared by the hospital’s Dietary Department included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and rolls.

BMH served 1,700 meals at its first drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner held last year at the former Magic Mart Building in Danville.

“We were surprised by the overwhelming turn-out,” said BMH Chief Executive Officer, Virgil Underwood. “The past few years have been especially difficult for many; so, we were thankful to be able to give back, to show appreciation to those who work hard to provide for their families. We hope this dinner continues to bring people together and celebrate those things we are all thankful for - family and community.” 

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Two dead after shooting
Firefighters battle flames at church.
Fire destroys church
Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in...
Young man without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team
Police say Morgan is considered armed and dangerous.
Police search for suspect in shooting
MARSHALL GA SOUTHERN SOCCER
Herd soccer wins again in NCAA tourney

Latest News

Man charged following Kanawha County shooting
Marshall University diver back on platform after bunion procedure
Marshall University diver back on platform after bunion procedure
The South Hills Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation helping to answer the call and...
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway
David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a...
Man charged following Kanawha County shooting