Boone Memorial Health hosts Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru event

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With prices to fill the table climbing higher this Thanksgiving, it can be hard to celebrate the holidays without breaking your wallet.

Boone Memorial Health is helping to answer the call to feed families, hosting a community drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner event Monday.

The event was held at Scott High School in Madison from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The complimentary, hot, ready-to-eat, meal prepared by the hospital’s Dietary Department included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and rolls.

BMH served 1,700 meals at its first drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner held last year at the former Magic Mart Building in Danville.

“We were surprised by the overwhelming turn-out,” said BMH Chief Executive Officer, Virgil Underwood. “The past few years have been especially difficult for many; so, we were thankful to be able to give back, to show appreciation to those who work hard to provide for their families. We hope this dinner continues to bring people together and celebrate those things we are all thankful for - family and community.”

