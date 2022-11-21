Firefighters battle fire at commercial buildings in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters in Boone County had to battle fire and ice Monday morning after three commercial buildings caught fire.

According to the Whitesville Fire Department, members from Racine, Van, Wharton-Barrett, Danville, Morrisvale, Trap Hill, Coal River, and Clear Creek fire departments all responded to provide mutual aid.

Fire crews battled fierce flames and frigid temperatures while trying to knock out flames on Coal River Road.

According to firefighters, two of the three buildings were unoccupied.

Firefighters with the Whitesville Fire Department report flames were controlled within the first hour with minimal damage to the occupied structure.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Whitesville’s One Stop crew sent breakfast, water, and hot beverages to the fire scene for first responders.

