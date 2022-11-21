Firefighters knock down heavy smoke, fire at Logan home

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters were called to a home in Logan County Monday morning to fight heavy smoke and flames.

Fire crews responded to Crooked Creek just after 9 a.m. Monday.

According to the Logan County Fire Department, flames were knocked down within a few minutes.

No injuries were reported.

