Firefighters knock down heavy smoke, fire at Logan home
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters were called to a home in Logan County Monday morning to fight heavy smoke and flames.
Fire crews responded to Crooked Creek just after 9 a.m. Monday.
According to the Logan County Fire Department, flames were knocked down within a few minutes.
No injuries were reported.
